Working with Anil Kapoor gives you a complex: Aditya Roy Kapur

MUMBAI: Aditya Roy Kapur, who has worked with Anil Kapoor on various projects, says there is a flip side of teaming up with an energetic star.

Aditya Roy Kapur was interacting with the media on 'The Night Manager 2' in Mumbai along with the Disney+ Hotstar show's creator, Sandeep Modi, and co-stars Anil Kapoor, Shobhita Dhulipala and Tillotama Shome.After 'Malang', the 2020 action thriller directed by Mohit Suri, 'The Night Manager' marks the second outing of Aditya Roy Kapur with Anil Kapoor, so he was naturally asked about the pros and cons of working with a senior actor."One complex you do get while working with Anil Kapoor is that you feel you aren't working hard enough, as he is the most hard-working actor," Aditya said. "I can only think of that as a con, for you feel like shit and keep thinking you need to pull up your socks."

Continuing in the same vein, he added: "There is plenty to learn from him. I was working with him for the second time, yet he never ceases to amaze you -- the kind of zest he approaches his work with, the passion with which he approaches his roles, his attention to detail, and being a team player who wants everyone to succeed.

"He has the wisdom, and he wants everyone in the team to succeed, so in return the whole project becomes successful. His love and experience have been invaluable to this project," Aditya added.

In Season 2 of 'The Night Manager', who premieres on June 30, the alliance of Shaan (Aditya Roy Kapur) and Shailendra (Anil Kapoor) promises to shake up established systems and spin a new web of conspiracies and deception.