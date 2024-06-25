Will Smith to debut highly anticipated song performance at 2024 BET awards

WASHINGTON: In a thrilling announcement, BET has revealed that actor Will Smith will debut a brand-new song during his upcoming performance at the 2024 BET Awards.

The annual ceremony, slated to air live on June 30 at 8 pm ET/PT, promises to be a standout event with Smith's much-anticipated musical contribution, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Connie Orlando, Executive VP of Specials, Music Programming, and Music Strategy at BET, expressed excitement over Smith's return to the prestigious stage saying, "From his start as a rapper to the Fresh Prince to being a box office king as one of the Bad Boys, Will Smith is truly a global icon, and we are honoured to welcome him back to grace the BET Awards stage. We look forward to Will adding to yet another defining night for the culture that is not to be missed."

Smith's illustrious career spans decades, beginning with his breakthrough as one half of the legendary hip-hop duo DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince. His musical journey includes hits such as 'Parents Just Don't Understand,' 'Summertime,' and solo successes like 'Gettin' Jiggy Wit It' and 'Miami.'

Transitioning seamlessly into acting, Smith delivered some of the iconic roles in films like the 'Bad Boys' and 'Men in Black' franchises, alongside critical acclaim in dramas like 'Ali' and 'The Pursuit of Happyness'.

His most recent triumph was winning the Best Leading Actor Oscar in 2022 for his role in 'King Richard'.

Notably, Smith made headlines in 2022 for an incident at the Academy Awards, where he physically confronted comedian Chris Rock onstage after a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

The incident led to Smith resigning from the Academy and a ban from Academy events for a decade, though he has since apologized for his actions.

Earlier this year, Smith electrified audiences at Coachella alongside J Balvin, performing the iconic 'Men in Black' theme song.

The 2024 BET Awards, hosted by Taraji P. Henson, promises to be a star-studded affair, honouring achievements in music and entertainment.

Usher will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award, while a lineup of performances from GloRilla, Ice Spice, Latto, Ms. Lauryn Hill and YG Marley, Muni Long, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey, Tyla, Victoria Monet, and Tanner Adell will captivate audiences throughout the evening, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Drake leads the nominations with seven mentions across various categories, reflecting his ongoing impact on contemporary music. Viewers can participate in selecting the Viewer's Choice Award until June 30, adding an interactive element to the celebration of musical excellence.

Behind the scenes, Connie Orlando and Jamal Noisette will oversee and executive produce the event, with Jesse Collins Entertainment at the helm of production.

The BETX 2024 Fan Fest, a two-day cultural festival, will precede the awards ceremony at the Los Angeles Convention Center, providing fans with a vibrant prelude to the main event.