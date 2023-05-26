Will never fall into rut of following norm to be a leading lady: Bhumi

MUMBAI: From debuting as an overweight girl to playing a lesbian girl on screen, actor Bhumi Pednekar relentlessly proved her potential as an unconventional and versatile actor. Recently, the 'Govinda Naam Mera' actor opened up about choosing scripts and roles. In the last few years, her talent and versatility have helped her in bagging some great roles. She doesn't conform to how actresses have looked on screen, nor does she conform to the film choices that leading ladies have made. She debuted as an overweight girl in 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha'.

Despite people telling her, that it could be a career-killing move, she won unanimous love. Bhumi also played a lesbian girl on screen and sensitively championed the LGBTQIA+ community. All her film choices are different and extremely diverse and that's what makes her a special talent.

Talking about this, Bhumi said, "I will never fall into the rut of following the norm to be a leading lady in this industry. I'm aware that I'm a deviation from the rule as to how leading ladies have been on screen and I love that. People will only remember me for the work that I do on screen. So, it is very important for me to pick the films that I feel in my gut is trying to say something new or aiming to do something extremely disruptive."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi will be seen in 'The Ladykiller' alongside Arjun Kapoor. 'The Ladykiller' will chronicle the story of a small-town playboy who falls in love with a 'self-destructive beauty' as they embark on a whirlwind romance. Ajay Bahl, who previously helmed movies like 'BA Pass' and 'Section 375', will be directing this film which is being produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh.