'Wild Wild Punjab': Patralekhaa, Ishita share fun-filled experience on Luv Ranjan's set

MUMBAI: In anticipation of its Netflix premiere on July 10th, 'Wild Wild Punjab' is gearing up to captivate audiences with its riotous storyline and dynamic characters. Directed by Simarpreet Singh and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, the film promises to blend uproarious comedy with heartfelt camaraderie against the backdrop of Punjab's vibrant landscapes.

In a conversation with ANI, Patralekha, who plays the role of Radha, shared her experience on working with Luv Ranjan for the first time. She described the atmosphere on set as infused with the same warmth and fun-loving spirit that characterizes Luv Ranjan's friendships.

"This was the first time I was on Luv sir's sets. He is a man who loves his friendship, loves partying amongst his friends, and pampers them and his actors also. So I feel this comes to his sets as well. These guys are a lot of fun. I had a lot of fun while working with them and these four boys just killed it," she said, reflecting on her portrayal of Radha, a naive village girl embroiled in the chaos brought on by four mischievous boys.

Ishita Raj Sharma, portraying Meera in the film, also offered insights into her character, describing her as a tomboy who adds to the film's craziness with her spirited demeanour. "Meera's free-spirited and complex nature was intriguing to explore," Ishita shared, hinting at the unique flavour her character brings to the narrative.

The promotional blitz for 'Wild Wild Punjab' has been nothing short of energetic, with the release of the new song 'I Am Over You'. Penned by Luv Ranjan and sung by Amit Gupta, the track features Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh, and Jassie Gill in funky avatars, embodying the theme of breakup with verve and style.

The makers also dropped 'Husn Irani', a vibrant Punjabi wedding anthem recreated by Guru Randhawa. With choreography by Piyush-Shazia, this track promises to be a high-energy addition to the film's soundtrack, capturing the exuberance of Punjabi celebrations. The trailer of 'Wild Wild Punjab', unveiled earlier, teases a rollercoaster of events sparked by Khanne (Varun Sharma) determined to confront his ex amid her wedding celebrations.

Joined by his steadfast friends Maan Arora (Sunny Singh), Gaurav Jain (Jassie Gill), and Honey Singh (Manjot Singh), the film promises a journey replete with humour, chaos, and a dash of unexpected twists. Director Simarpreet Singh expressed his excitement about the film, noting, "This film talks about some bizarre, shared experiences and crazy memories that fortify friendships." He emphasized how the ensemble cast brought these moments to life, making the filming process an unforgettable experience.

Varun Sharma, who essays the role of Rajesh Khanna, remarked on the joy of playing a character navigating from heartbreak to self-discovery amidst the support of his friends.

Sunny Singh, portraying Maan Arora, shared his enthusiasm for taking on a new and distinctive character role, while Manjot Singh described his role as Honey Paaji as a special experience driving across Punjab.

Jassie Gill, embodying Jainu, the calm amidst the storm of his friends' antics, added, "Audiences will enjoy the madness we are bringing their way with 'Wild Wild Punjab'." 'Wild Wild Punjab' which promises to be a whirlwind of laughter, friendship, and adventure will release on Netflix on July 10.