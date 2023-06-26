Why SRK denied fan's request to smoke a cigarette with him? Find out

MUMBAI: Actor Shah Rukh Khan has always been transparent about his smoking addiction. During a recent Q&A on Twitter, he once again opened up about it. On Sunday, the 'Pathaan' star conducted an #AskSRK session to mark the completion of his 31 years in the Indian film industry. In his trademark witty style, he addressed fans' several questions related to his career and personal life.

Beginning the session, Shah Rukh wrote, "Wow just realised it's 31 yrs to the day when Deewana hit the screens. It's been quite a ride mostly a good one. Thanks all and we can do 31 minutes of #AskSRK ??" One of the Twitter users asked SRK to have a cigarette with him. SRK took notice of the request but he denied it -- for a good reason.

The fan's tweet read, "#askSRK Sath me cigarette pine chaloge kya @iamsrk sir ???" To this, Shah Rukh replied, "Main apni buri aadatein akele hi karta hoon!! (I indulge in my bad habits by myself)"

SRK's response garnered several likes and comments. "Very well said but you also leave this habit please, " a social media user commented.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, SRK will soon be seen in 'Jawan' and 'Dunki'. Helmed by Atlee, 'Jawan' is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 7. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

During the interactive session, SRK also gave an update about the 'Jawan' trailer when one of the fans asked about it. "It's already getting other assets in place. Don't worry it's all in a happy place...#Jawan," he shared.

In a previous Twitter chat, Shah Rukh was asked about working with Atlee and the actor said, "He is a mad mass director and very hard working. His wife and him are lovely." The actor will also make a cameo appearance in Salman Khan's Tiger 3, following which he will play in the lead role in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'.

'Dunki' will mark his first on-screen collaboration with Taapsee Pannu. The film is scheduled to release in December 2023.