‘Who wouldn’t say no to being in Dhoni’s team?’

CHENNAI: Team of Let’s Get Married (LGM) is on cloud nine after the film opened to positive reviews last Friday. Harish Kalyan and Ivana were on a whirlwind promotional tour across the south before Harish contracted a minor flu and decided to get some rest. “I wanted to be there at your office and talk to the team about LGM as this is my first theatrical release in three years. I was excited and nervous as to how it would be received by them. I am glad that the opening weekend went well and will continue the strong run in the second weekend as well.”

Ivana is in our studio and hasn’t gotten over her rendezvous with her producer MS Dhoni aka Captain Cool. “When we were on the sets, we often heard that Dhoni sir will be visiting the shooting spot anytime. However, all hell broke loose when I met him at the audio launch and inquired about me. The feeling hasn’t sunk in yet,” she says. The actor also divulges on what Dhoni had told her about her performance in the movie. “He said that he hates my character because my character is that of a girl who initially doesn’t get along with her mother-in-law. If he hated my character, it means that I have justified it. I take it as a huge compliment as he knows how to gauge talent in a person well.”

Ivana

Meanwhile, Harish Kalyan has mixed emotions because there was a lot running at the back of his mind for quite a long time. “When Dhaarala Prabhu released, it was lifted from the theatres in just a couple of days. Oh Mana Penne released on OTT. Imagine my plight. I was a little disturbed on how people would react to my first theatrical release or what would happen if that doesn’t go well. It was a difficult period of time,” he admits.

With films like Pyaar Prema Kaadhal, Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum, Harish Kalyan says that he was a bit skeptical before he signed LGM. “I had this fear of being typecast, but this film revolves around a three-way relationship and I believed this would be different. Also it is a Dhoni Production-— a man we all looked up to on and off the cricket field. If he is convinced in casting me as the lead, it means he has seen something special in me or any of the crew for that matter. Moreover, Ramesh Thamilmani has lived up to it. Now I have to focus on my upcoming releases Diesel and Parking,” he signs off.