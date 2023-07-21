When Margot Robbie scared her babysitter by faking own death

LOS ANGELES: Actress-producer Margot Robbie shared a story from her childhood saying that she once decided to fake her own death in order to scare a babysitter she didn't like.

The actress is not only known for her skills on camera but also for pulling pranks by her co-stars when on set. Earlier she had all cast mates wear pink as a prank under the guise of getting more into the world of 'Barbie'.

As reported by People, sharing a clip on her Instagram account from her appearance on BBC Radio 2's 'The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show' with co-star Ryan Gosling, the actress said: "We got a new babysitter and I wanted my old babysitter back, Talia, who was like 16 and I thought she was so cool."

"We got this much older lady in and I was just not happy about it, and she told me to go have a bath and I didn't want to and she was very cranky and I thought, 'I'm going to show you'. "

"So I got a big kitchen knife and the ketchup and I sprawled out naked on the tiles, covered myself in ketchup, put the kitchen knife, and I waited like 45 minutes for her to find me," she added.

"But it was worth the wait," the actress said.

"Did she run screaming from the house?" interviewer Zoe Ball asked.

"Oh yeah!" she replied.

"You produced your own death," Ryan Gosling joked to which Margot smiling said, "Yes I did."

The actress has been on a massive promotion tour this whole to hype up her new movie 'Barbie' which hit theatres on July 21. As such, she along with her co-stars and director Greta Gerwig went all out in promotions.

An excellent strategy given that the movie was clashing with Christopher Nolan's epic biopic 'Oppenheimer’ which also released the same day. The whole phenomena was labeled as 'Barbenheimer' on social media by netizens, and the war of 'Barbenheimer' has now officially begun.