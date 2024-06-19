"What an incredible performance": Kapil Dev lauds Kartik Aaryan for 'Chandu Champion'

MUMBAI: Actor Kartik Aaryan is basking high on the success of 'Chandu Champion'. He is earning praise from critics, fans and members of the film industry in Kabir Khan's directorial. And now he has got a big compliment from India's World Cup-winning former captain Kapil Dev.

After watching the movie, Kapil Dev penned down his review. He also shared selfies with Kabir Khan and Kartik Aaryan.

"Chandu champion! Definitely a film you cannot miss. I really enjoy watching and appreciate sport films. But this goes beyond being just a sports film. It is so much more. While watching it I have laughed, cried, felt pride and cried some more," Kapil Dev wrote.

"Hats off to @kabirkhankk. You have done it again. Made yet another spectacular film. What an incredible performance by @kartikaaryan, your effort and talent is shining. Congratulations to the whole cast and crew and thank you for giving us this film to watch. You are all champions!"

Kabir Khan also directed the sports drama '83' featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The film was based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup in which Kapil Dev led Team India and won the cup.

Re-sharing the post, Kartik wrote, "Coming from the Champion of Grit and Resilience, this means the world to us sir!!! Thank you Sir."

Directed by Kabir Khan and jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' tells the inspiring tale of a determined athlete. Kartik Aaryan portrays Chandu in this film, which is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming.