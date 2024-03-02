Wendell Pierce cast as Perry White in James Gunn’s ‘Superman’

LOS ANGELES: Actor Wendell Pierce, who is known for his work on 'The Wire', has come on-board for James Gunn's 'Superman'.



The actor will play Perry White, the editor-in-chief of the Daily Planet newspaper that employs Clark Kent (David Corenswet), Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) and Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo), reports ‘Variety’.

Other cast members include Nicholas Hoult as villain Lex Luthor, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Terence Rosemore as Otis, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Maria Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

As per ‘Variety’, James Gunn announced this week that on February 29 the filming on the new movie started. It signifies the beginning of a rebooted DC Universe under the supervision of him and his DC Studios co-boss Peter Safran.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on ‘Superman’ today, February 29, which just so happens to be -- coincidentally and unplanned -- Superman’s birthday,” Gunn wrote on Instagram.

In the post, he also announced a title change for the flick, dropping “Legacy” from its name.

Gunn posted the first cast photo on Instagram last week following a table read of the script in Atlanta.

Warner Bros. is set to release the film on July 11, 2025.

Perry White has previously been played in other ‘Superman’ films.