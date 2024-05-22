'Welcome to the Jungle’ makers rope in 200 horses for action-packed scene

MUMBAI: The makers of the upcoming comedy film 'Welcome To The Jungle' starring Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor and Raveena Tandon among many others, have hired almost 200 horses along with horsemen for an action sequence. The scenes have been shot with utmost safety.

These horses came from stables across Mumbai, Mahabaleshwar, Lonavala and a few other places for a humongous action sequence extensively shot for seven days. The makers of the movie also have put together a mammoth set spread across 10 acres of land for the filming of the movie.

A source close to the movie shared: "The makers hired more than 200 horses for a never-seen-before action sequence. The safety of all these horses was thoroughly ensured while filming, and the scenes were shot over seven days."

The film is directed by Ahmed Khan. 'Welcome to the Jungle' is produced by Firoz A. It is slated to release on December 20.