Watched Iruvar to prepare for role in Nadikar: Tovino

CHENNAI: Helmed by Jean Paul Lal, Nadikar stars Tovino Thomas in the lead role and follows the life of superstar David Padikkal.

Talking about the preparation for his role in Nadikar, in an interaction with IMDb, Tovino shared, “I watched Udayananu Tharam in Malayalam and Iruvar from Tamil cinema. Otherwise, I really like Tropical Thunder starring Ben Stiller. All of these movies discuss an actor’s life. An adult cartoon series on Netflix, called BoJack Horseman also adds to this list. All of these titles were like references to me while shooting this film.”

Tovino remembered a piece of advice from a fellow actor that has stuck with him. The actor said, “If you really love the job, you should put in your maximum, even though there is struggle and we should aim to do it to perfection. Doing it and trying to do it are two different things. When you try to do something that you desire and you do it with perfection, even if you struggle, there is no fault in it. You will get the results if not today then tomorrow. I received this motto from the people I worked with during my first few films.”