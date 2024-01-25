Wasn’t easy: Siddharth Anand on how he convinced Hrithik, Deepika to flaunt abs in ‘Fighter’

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are among Bollywood A-listers, who keep inspiring fans with their fitness regime.

Director Siddharth Anand, who is currently awaiting the release of his film ‘Fighter’ and is busy promoting it, spoke to the media about how he convinced Hrithik and Deepika to show their chiselled physique.

Referring to earlier reports stating Shah Rukh Khan was reluctant to flaunt his abs in the song ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’, he was asked if it was same with Deepika and Hrithik.

He responded saying, “It’s not easy to convince them, first of all. Honestly, it stems from the confidence that they have. They have confidence in themselves, in their appearance, about how good-looking they are. Just look at them. Inko kuch bolne ki zaroorat nhi padti hai”

“As I have said in other interviews, just see how gorgeous they are looking. Honestly, I don’t need to do anything. Just roll it at 48 frames and make them walk and put good music.” Replying to this, Hrithik said, “You can trust Sid,” to which Siddharth replied that they had worked very hard. “Jokes apart, it’s not easy to look like this. I think they put in a lot of effort, and the one word that I use is sacrifice. There’s a lot of sacrifice that goes into looking like this, and they are relentless. They know what to wear to the beach or while dancing. Imagine us dancing shirtless. Every part is going to be jumping. They are like rock; they are sculpted, and it’s a lot of effort that goes into it,” he added.

Deepika said the most important factor is having faith that the filmmaker will convey the material with the appropriate sensibility and style. Actors then try to have the conversation or maybe just let it happen, she said, adding, “You have faith in the director. She went on, “You know it will be presented properly; you trust his sense of style.”

With the discourse majorly around fitness, Siddharth added that Anil Kapoor also put a lot of effort into looking fit. “Does he look like 42? Can anyone say he’s 42?” To this, Anil responded, “Why are you underlining age?”

He added that he received a humorous response when he questioned Anil Kapoor about his plans for the New Year and his destination. “He (Anil Kapoor) says if he stays in the city, he will have to go attend parties, eat and drink, so he goes into a health farm or a health resort and does yoga there,” Siddharth Anand shared.

It is produced by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures. It is billed as a tribute to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces.

Speaking about the film, Siddharth said earlier, “Mamta (Siddharth’s wife) and I started our film company MARFLIX with #FIGHTER. A film that is ambitious in more ways than one. It’s more than just a film for us. And we have given it all to this one. 2024 starts with the same feeling again of nervousness and anxiety. Here’s hoping that you guys give the same love to FIGHTER that you showered on PATHAAN. Happy new year guys! See at the movies!! On 25th January.”