Was so looking forward to performing..: Trevor Noah cancels Bengaluru shows citing ‘technical issues’

CHENNAI: Emmy Award-winning comedian Trevor Noah, who is on an India tour had his shows cancelled in Bengaluru citing 'bad acoustics' leaving his fans, who arrived at the venue disappointed.

The comedian, who made the announcement on the stage also took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle and wrote, "Dear Bengaluru India, I was so looking forward to performing in your amazing city, but due to technical issues, we’ve been forced to cancel both shows. We tried everything, but because the audience can’t hear the comedians on stage there’s literally no way to do a show." (sic)

Trevor Noah added that fans would receive a full refund of their tickets. " We’ll make sure all ticket holders receive a full refund and again I’m so sorry for both the inconvenience and disappointment this has never happened to us before," he added.

BookMyShow, the organisers of Noah India's tour, also stated that it would refund within 8-10 working days and also apologised to fans for the inconvenience. "Bengaluru, we are extremely sorry for the inconvenience caused at Trevor Noah’s Off The Record show at Manpho Convention Centre on September 27th. The Bengaluru leg of the India Tour for both September 27th & 28th stands cancelled. All customers who purchased tickets for both shows will get a complete refund within 8-10 working days. We deeply regret this experience that our valuable customers faced and hope to be able to bring Trevor back to this amazing city at the earliest," the official statement read on X.

Noah was scheduled to perform live at Manpho Convention Centre in Bengaluru on September 27 and 28, and finally at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai on September 30 and October 1 as part of his "Off The Record Tour".

