Warner Bros. Discovery announces TAYLOR SWIFT VS SCOOTER BRAUN: BAD BLOOD (w/t), expanding the popular format

CHENNAI: The fourth instalment of Warner Bros. Discovery’s popular 'vs' series, TAYLOR SWIFT VS SCOOTER BRAUN: BAD BLOOD (w/t) premiers on discovery+ on July 4th, 2024, for Indian audiences. This docu-series adds to the hugely popular ‘vs’ format which includes “Johnny vs Amber,” “Kim vs Kanye: The Divorce,” and “Vardy vs Rooney: The Wagatha Trial.”



The two-parts docu-series, produced by Optomen, will explore the gripping feud between global pop-superstar Taylor Swift and music industry mogul Scooter Braun, delving into the $300 million dispute after Braun bought the rights to Swift’s first six albums in June 2019.

True to the ‘vs’ format, the two episodes will examine the opposing sides of the argument; one exploring Swift’s side that the sale was conducted without consulting her and that she has since been blocked from buying back her masters, and the other examining Braun’s allegations that Swift refused to negotiate and instead incited a public feud by pitting her fan base against him.

Viewers will be taken on a comprehensive examination of the feud; exploring the intricacies of music ownership, gender dynamics in the industry and the power of fan influence, while delving into the two polarized sides of the dispute allowing them to form their own opinion.

The access-driven docu-series will see legal experts, journalists and those close to both Swift and Braun, presenting each side of the argument.

Charlotte Reid, Vice President of Commissioning, Networks & Streaming at WBD U.K. & Ireland, quote: “Taylor Swift's dispute with Scooter Braun over the ownership of her music exploded into the mainstream, taking contract law from boardroom to social media and into public interest. It’s a high-profile, high-interest story that opened debate on fandom and dominated headlines, one which will resonate with our viewers who are highly engaged with access-led documentaries like ‘vs’, which continues to be a popular format on discovery+.”