Wanted to do something I haven't done: Amit on directing Lust Stories 2

MUMBAI: Director Amit Ravindernath Sharma says he has never stuck to one genre and his segment in the upcoming film anthology ''Lust Stories 2'' is a step in the same direction.

Sharma made his directorial debut in 2015 with ''Tevar'', an action movie starring Arjun Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and Manoj Bajpayee. Three years later, he achieved both awards and acclaim with the hit comedy drama ''Badhaai Ho''. His next feature film is long-awaited sports drama ''Maidaan'', headlined by Ajay Devgn.

''I wanted to do something which I have not done. I have never been in any of the comfort zones, like 'Tevar', 'Badhaai Ho', and 'Maidaan' (are all different).

''The most important thing, I told Ashi Dua and Ronnie Screwvala (producers) is if I found the story (for 'Lust Stories 2'), then I will make this. I found it and made it,'' Sharma told PTI in an interview.

''Lust Stories 2'' is a Netflix movie, which consists of four shorts, directed by Sharma, R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma and Sujoy Ghosh. It is billed as a collection of films that sheds light on relationships from the female lens of women, stringing them together thematically.

Sharma's segment revolves around a married couple, played by Kajol and Kumud Mishra.

Produced by RSVP and Flying Unicorn Entertainment, the second edition of ''Lust Stories'' will start streaming on Netflix from June 29.

The Delhi-born filmmaker said he is fortunate that the two actors agreed to star in his short as ''the story needed them''.

''This is one of my favourites of what I have made till now. It was a very difficult cast to think of but I thought of these two and they said yes...'' he added.

According to the makers, the first edition of ''Lust Stories'' ignited ''meaningful conversations'' and the second anthology has ''even more bold, diverse and progressive stories from different parts of India''.

Recounting a kissing scene between Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra in ''Badhaai Ho'', Sharma said he was initially hesitant about shooting the sequence till the actors approached him for the same.

''It all depends on the story and script. How much you have to show and how much you should show. It is my job to fulfil the need of my story. I will only do that much. If I am hesitant to show it, then it wouldn't be right for the film,'' he said.

''... and if that scene (in 'Badhaai Ho') had not been there, then it would have lost out on the essence of their relationship. It was needed. So, from there (I realised), it is my job. Even for the actors, it is their job,'' he added.

The filmmaker, who has worked with both Kajol and her actor-husband Devgn on separate projects, described both of them as ''amazing actors''. Featuring Devgn as legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, Sharma's ''Maidaan'' chronicles the golden years of Indian football.

''I enjoyed (working with) both of them. They are very professional and amazing actors. They make a director's life very simple,'' he said.

After ''Lust Stories 2'', the filmmaker is waiting for ''Maidaan'' to hit the screens. The release of the film has been postponed multiple times and the makers have yet to announce a new date.

''Every day when the film is getting closer to completion, like with background score, VFX, and everything, I am getting more and more excited to show it to the people,'' Sharma added.

''Lust Stories 2'' also features Amruta Subhash, Angad Bedi, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tillotama Shome and Vijay Varma.