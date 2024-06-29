Want to re-release 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' when it completes 25 years, says Karan Johar

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar said he wanted to release “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham” again in theatres on the 25th year anniversary of the film, saying the trend of re-releasing movies was "fantastic".



Johar, citing the re-release of "Rockstar" and a retrospective of Zoya Akhtar that was recently held, said releasing cult movies again would "remind everybody that Hindi cinema rocks".

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, a 2001 family drama starring Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Jaya Bachchan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor and Rani Mukherjee was Johar’s second film. The movie, often referred to by its acronym K3G, was a huge success at the box office.

“I feel when K3G’s 25 years is completed, which I think will be after two years, I think we should re-release the film. I haven’t seen the film myself. I see my films once when they are ready but not after that," Johar said at the trailer launch of Dharma Productions' upcoming romantic comedy “Bad Newz” on Friday evening.

"I have not seen the film in 23 years. When someone makes reels on the dialogues and scenes, that I watch,” Johar told reporters here.

The filmmaker said as many audiences have grown up watching these films, re-releasing them will be a reminder for people that "Hindi cinema rocks".

“I was very excited about films coming back. I was so happy that ‘Rockstar’ released and it got a lot of love. I saw so many reels of people, it was receiving so much love. It was a cult film.

"I think this phenomenon which has started of re-releasing films is fantastic. I think the entire generation has grown up watching our films...," he said.

There are so many people who have grown up watching films of the 80s, 90s and 00s and loved them, the filmmaker said. "We should constantly remind everybody that Hindi cinema rocks,” he added.

Helmed by Anand Tiwari, “Bad Newz” stars Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk. It marks the second collaboration of Kaushal and Tiwari, who previously worked together on the latter's directorial debut "Love Per Square Foot" (2018). The movie is produced by Amazon Prime in association with Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective.