VJS’s Maharaja trailer is filled with intense suspense, action

CHENNAI: The trailer of actor Vijay Sethupathi’s 50th film, Maharaja, was unveiled on Thursday. Helmed by Nithilan Saminathan of Kurangu Bommai fame, the film also stars Anurag Kashyap, Natty (Natraj), Bharathiraja, Abhirami, Mamta Mohandas, Singampuli, Munishkanth and Boys Manikandan in prominent roles.



The trailer opens with Vijay Sethupathi, who runs a salon shop, wanted to file an FIR as ‘Lakshmi’ is missing. Initially, the police officers were confused whether Lakshmi is a person or a thing and delved deep into the issue. This leads to lots of twists and turns, making the video thrilling.

Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy are producing the film, under the banner Passion Studios and The Route, while B Ajaneesh Loknath is composing the music. Dinesh Purushothaman is the cinematographer and editing is handled by Philomin Raj.



The makers are yet to announce the release date of the Maharaja.