VJS’s 51st film titled Ace, first look unveiled

CHENNAI: Starring Vijay Sethupathi and Rukmini Vasanth in lead roles, the upcoming film directed by Aarumuga Kumar, has released its title teaser along with the first look of Vijay Sethupathi.

Titled Ace, which is a commercial entertainer, the first look shows the actor in a youthful look, smoking his pipe, and throwing dice in the air.

Produced by 7Cs Entertainment, the film also stars Yogi Babu, PS Avinash, Divya Pillai, Bablu, Rajkumar and others in pivotal roles.

The title teaser showcases the establishment of the star cast, along with captivating background music,and the on-screen presence of Vijay Sethupathi. Despite featuring elements like gambling, guns, blasts and robberies, Yogi Babu’s sarcastic reaction in the teaser sparks off humour, thereby creating an impression that the film will be an entertaining crime-with-comedy thriller. Ace has Karan Bahadur Rawat handling the cinematography, and Justin Prabhakaran composing the music, with editing by R Govindaraj.

Ace will be the second outing of Vijay Sethupathi this year after Merry Christmas.