Vivek Agnihotri visits Mahatma Gandhi’s ashram in Sevagram for ‘The Delhi Files’

MUMBAI: Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, who is currently busy with his film 'The Delhi Files’, recently visited Mahatma Gandhi’s Ashram in Sevagram, Maharashtra.



The director said that he visited the place for research of his upcoming film.

On Thursday, Vivek took to social media and shared pictures from his visit to Gandhi’s ashram.

He shared the pictures with the caption: "For the research of #TheDelhiFiles, I spent days at Gandhi’s Ashram in Sewagram. This cottage has been visited by whos who of the world. Some of the best journalists used to station themselves here to interview Gandhi. Every parent must take their children there. Truly inspiring."

The director travelled from Kerala to Kolkata to Delhi, covering vast distances to gather accurate and comprehensive information for his film. Vivek has read over 100 books and more than 200 articles related to the historical event that forms the crux of his film.

Vivek is known for films like ‘The Kashmir Files' and ‘The Tashkent Files’. Earlier, he directed ‘The Vaccine War’ featuring Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pallavi Joshi.

It was based on the efforts of Indian scientists in creating the indigenous Covid-19 vaccine during the global health crisis triggered by the pandemic.