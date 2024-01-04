Vishesh Bansal, Ashlesha Thakur begin shoot for 'Gutar Gu' S2

MUMBAI: The makers of Vishesh Bansal and Ashlesha Thakur-starrer 'Gutar Gu' on Thursday announced the filming of season two of the budding teen adolescence drama.

Directed by Saqib Pandor, the innocent romance is rekindled with the much-loved couple Ritu and Anuj, starring Vishesh and Ashlesha.

The coming-of-age series is produced by Guneet Monga Kapoor's Oscar Winning Production House, Sikhya Entertainment.

Talking about the same, Guneet said: "The story of 'Gutar Gu', is very close to our hearts at Sikhya. After an outpour of love for Ritu and Anuj’s short story in 'Gupt Gyaan', to come back together with phenomenal Director Saqib Pandor and explore the story in a series format was truly an exciting opportunity.”

“With so much love and support for Season 1, we thought it was only best to see where Ritu and Anuj’s love takes them next. We’re excited to take you yet again on a nostalgic ride, exploring new challenges of teenage love in an all-new season of 'Gutar Gu',” added Guneet.

In Season 1, Ritu and Anuj navigated complex relationships, portraying diverse facets of teenage romance amid difficult situations, exploring various shades of love.

The sophomore season will focus on their journeys ahead, amid new challenges, managing life, careers, and expectations from each other.

Sharing his thoughts, director Saqib said: “ 'Gutar Gu' started as an innocent story of two young lovers in Bhopal, but the magnitude of success and love we have received for the show and its characters has truly empowered us to dream of another season. That’s the best reward one can get as a filmmaker, where audiences are eager to know what’s next for their beloved characters. We’re ready for this love story, to go the distance.”

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon miniTV added, “ 'Gutar Gu' had struck a chord with audiences from the word go and we couldn’t be happier to bring season 2 of this highly acclaimed series.”

‘Gutar Gu 2’ is slated to release in 2024 on Amazon miniTV.