Vishal Mishra, Shreya Ghoshal’s single ‘Ek Mulaqaat’ is about heartbreak

MUMBAI: Singing maestros Vishal Mishra and Shreya Ghoshal’s latest collaboration on the single ‘Ek Mulaqaat’ is a beautiful song of unwavering love and heartbreak. The music video starring Abhishek Malhan and Sakshi Malik does justice to the song’s theme and is very poignant on its own.

The vocal harmonies between Vishal and Shreya are some of the best there have been, as the two singers have very different voices providing a complementary contrast, as the distinct voices of these two actually really boost each other and thus amp up the music.

Vishal’s own singing is more rooted and grounded while Shreya belts out her finest high notes. Together, these two very different voices create a unique flavour which is incredibly romantic and emotional.

The composition of Javed-Mohsin’s musical duo is also something to be greatly praised, because the singing wouldn’t be as good as it is without the music. While the singers understand each other’s strengths, the composer duo knows how to use their vocal contrasts to its fullest, thus providing instrumentation that equally suits both their voices.

Infusing the flair of Punjabi folk, Bollywood style romance music, electronic pop, and some ambient music, the composition is stellar and further aided by the sound design.

The music video starring Abhishek and Sakshi features the two as young lovers enjoying a blossoming romance, until circumstances remind them that happy endings aren’t always the case.

Beaten by goons, Abhishek is unconscious while Sakshi whose head gets smashed on a rock goes comatose for a while before being confined to a wheelchair.

Now separated, the two remember each other and constantly think about each other but can never get close to one another. Confronting the goons who beat him, Abhishek kills all of them sustaining mortal wounds in the process though he manages to meet up with his lover one last time, limping towards her while she’s on a function, and dying in her arms.