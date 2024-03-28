Vishal Mishra sets stage on fire with 'Mast Malang Jhoom' from ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’

MUMBAI: At a recent concert, singer Vishal Mishra took the spotlight with his rendition of ‘Mast Malang Jhoom,’ a hip-swaying party number from the upcoming film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.’

Mishra's soulful voice filled the venue and the crowd swayed as he sang the number, originally picturised on Sonakshi Sinha, Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar.

The song is sung by Vishal Mishra, Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi.

'Mast Malang Jhoom' is composed by Mishra, while the lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil. It has been shot in Jordan.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F and Ronit Bose Roy.

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' in association with AAZ films.

Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar.

The film is set to release in theatres on April 10.