Vikrant Massey, Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s next ‘12th Fail’ teaser unveiled

MUMBAI: Makers of the upcoming drama film ‘12th Fail’ on Thursday unveiled the film’s official teaser.Taking to Instagram, production house Zee Studios shared the teaser which they captioned, “ ‘Zabaan chalana shuru kahan ki ab tak - Chambal ka hoon, samjha?’ Experience 12th Fail, inspired by Anurag Pathak’s bestseller.An authentic portrayal of the lives and struggles of UPSC students. Based on a true story, filmed on real locations with real students, this saga of grit, integrity and determination reflects the truth of a million Indians. Presenting the teaser of #12thFail. ‘Zero se kar #Restart!’ Releasing 27th October.”

Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film stars Vikrant Massey in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on October 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.



The film is based on Anurag Pathak's best-selling novel, about the incredible journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi. It is also inspired by millions of true stories of students attempting the world's toughest competitive exam - UPSC.It takes an authentic approach, shot in real locations with real students, providing a glimpse into the life of UPSC students, their grit, integrity, determination, and the enduring friendships they develop.

The film has been the talk of the town for many reasons, mainly for being the first film to be shot in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, the hub of Hindi medium UPSC preparations.”

Talking about the teaser, director Vidhu Vinod Chopra said, “This film stands as a tribute to the honest officers who safeguard our Constitution and the countless students who aspire to follow in their footsteps. If this film inspires even some individuals to strive for honesty and excellence, I would consider it a success.”