Vikram wraps up first schedule of Veera Dheera Sooran

CHENNAI: Actor Vikram, who was last seen in the Ponniyin Selvan franchise, is currently shooting for SU Arun Kumar's Veera Dheera Sooran. Recently, the actor shared that the first schedule of the film is completed in Alangulam. This marks Vikram's 62nd film.

Riya Shibu is bankrolling the film, under the banner HR Pictures. The team unveiled the first look and title of the film with a glimpse video on the National Award-winning actor's birthday. Veera Dheera Sooran looks like a proper commercial entertainer high on action, reminding us of the actor’s blockbusters of Dhool and Saamy.

SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Dushara Vijayan are part of the cast, playing important roles. GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music. Prasanna GK is the editor and Theni Eswar is handling the camera.

Vikram is awaiting the release of Thangalaan with Pa Ranjith.