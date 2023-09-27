Vijay-starrer Leo's second single 'Badass' to be out tomorrow

CHENNAI: Following the decision to skip the audio launch event, makers of the Vijay-starrer Leo have announced that the film's second single titled 'Badass' would be release tomorrow. The time of the song release has not been specified.



The film's first single 'Naa Ready' was released on June 22 coinciding with Vijay's birthday.

Leo is bankrolled by SS Lalit Kumar's Seven Screen Studio, co-produced Jagadish Palanisamy, and helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film stars Vijay, Trisha, Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Priya Anand and Mysskin, among others. The film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while Manoj Paramahamsa is the cinematographer and Philomin Raj is the editor.



Leo would release worldwide on October 19, banking on the Ayudha Pooja weekend.