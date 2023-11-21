Vijay-starrer Leo to have digital premiere on Netflix

CHENNAI: Tamil action thriller Leo, starring Vijay, will be available to Netflix subscribers abroad from November 28, following its India digital premiere on November 24. The South India arm of Netflix made the announcement on its official X page.

“The wait is finally over!! We have some Bloody Sweet news for you. Naa Ready! Are you? #Leo is coming to Netflix on 24th Nov in India and 28th Nov Globally in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada & Hindi,” the streamer said in the post. (sic).Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo was released in cinema halls on October 19. The film opened to mixed reviews but emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2023 with over Rs 500 crore in worldwide box office collection.

It also stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Gautham Vasudev Menon.