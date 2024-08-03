Vijay Milton fumes over mystery portion in Mazhai Pidikaadha Manithan, later says issue sorted

CHENNAI: The release of director Vijay Milton's Mazhai Pidikaadha Manithan starring Vijay Antony and Sarathkumar in lead roles was marked with high drama on Friday after the director alleged that a one-minute portion was added to the beginning of the film without his knowledge.

Coming out of the special show in Chennai, the director-cinematographer expressed his utter disbelief over this.

In a video that he posted on social media, he said, "The one-minute footage at the start of the film was added without my knowledge. It reveals the entire character arch and the twists in the film. This was done after the film was censored. How could someone do it without informing me? They have killed my movie."

However, a day later, sources close to the film told DT Next that the issue has been sorted out within the team.

Talking to DT Next, Vijay Milton said, "Sarathkumar sir has handled it quite well and the makers, too, are doing something about it. There will be clarity on this today."