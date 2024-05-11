Vijay leaves to Dubai for The G.O.A.T shoot amid huge cheer at the airport

CHENNAI: After Kerala and Russia, the shoot of Vijay's 68th film, The G.O.A.T has now moved to Dubai. Actor Vijay was spotted at the airport in the early hours of Saturday morning.

People in the new terminal spotted the actor and addressed to him as 'Vijay Anna' as he waved back at them. Directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by AGS Entertainment, The G.O..A.T will have Vijay in a dual role. The film also stars Prabhudeva, Prashanth, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Vaibhav. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music. Trisha will be seen in a cameo in the film. The movie is scheduled to release on Vinayagar Chathurthi on September 7.