Vijay Deverakonda begins shooting for 'VD 12'

ByANI|17 Jun 2023 5:27 AM GMT
HYDERABAD: Lights, camera and action! Actor Vijay Deverakonda has started shooting for a film tentatively titled 'VD 12' in Hyderabad.

The movie is being directed by Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri.

Sree Leela will share screen space with Vijay. More details regarding the project are awaited.

Vijay has also collaborated with Mrunal Thakur for a new film, which is being helmed by Parasuram Petla and is being produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Mrunal shared a picture from the film’s pooja with Vijay on her Instagram handle and wrote in the caption, “The first step in a very exciting journey…It’s my 1st time working with @srivenkateswaracreations and I’m really thrilled to be sharing the screen with @thedeverakonda..Can’t wait for the shoot to begin @parasurampetla #KUMohanan @gopisundar__official #VasuVarma #DilRaju #Shirish @harshithsri @hanshithareddy”

The film will have Vasu Varma as the creative producer, K.U. Mohanan as cinematographer, Gopi Sunder as music director with art direction being handled by A.S. Prakash.

ANI

