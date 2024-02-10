Begin typing your search...

Vidyut Jammwal held by railway cops reportedly for engaging in risky stunts

Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal on Saturday was taken into railway police custody in Mumbai reportedly for doing risky stunts

ByIANSIANS|10 Feb 2024 12:15 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-02-10 12:15:20.0  )
Vidyut Jammwal held by railway cops reportedly for engaging in risky stunts
X

Vidyut Jammwal held by railway cops (IANS)

MUMBAI: Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal on Saturday was taken into railway police custody in Mumbai reportedly for doing risky stunts.

A picture of a pensive Jammwal at the Bandra office of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has surfaced on the website HelloMumbaiNews.com. Another image shows him exiting.

According to the website, the RPF office is located on platform No. 1 at the Bandra railway station.

According to sources, the actor was taken into custody reportedly for doing risky stunts, but there's been no official confirmation of the charge yet.

BollywoodVidyut JammwalMumbairisky stuntspensive JammwalBandra
IANS

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X