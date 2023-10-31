Vidyut introduces ‘filmy anaconda’ on sets of ‘Crakk-Jeetega toh Jiyega’

MUMBAI: Action star Vidyut Jammwal hilariously introduced a “filmy anaconda” present on the sets of his upcoming film ‘Crakk-Jeetega toh Jiyega’, which tickled the funny bone of many.



The actor took to his Instagram story, where he shared a video from his shooting location in Mumbai.

In the clip, he walked towards a long vent throwing cold air into the sets, which he in the end revealed is called an “anaconda”.

In the video he is heard saying: “When we shoot we usually keep finding unique things and your find it only here. How does action happen in scorching heat? This is the unique thing. It is called anaconda. This is an AC duct and you can put it anywhere and get cold air.”

Vidyut captioned the clip: “This is the filmi anaconda. #Behindthescenes #crakk”

‘Crakk-Jeetega toh Jiyega’ is a sports film, directed by Aditya Datt, based on two brothers who are set to perform daring stunts mixed with extreme sports to win.

It is written by Sarim Momin and Rehan Khan. It also stars Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal, Ankit Mohan among others.