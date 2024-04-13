Vidya Balan shares 'mantra' for successful marriage

MUMBAI: Actor Vidya Balan, who is gearing up for her upcoming film 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' with Pratik Gandhi, recently revealed the 'mantra' to her successful marriage. In an exclusive conversation with ANI, the 'Parineeta' actress spoke about the importance of open communication in relationships.

"I believe every couple has their own unique mantra, but in my opinion, if we openly communicate with each other about everything, it can be very helpful," the actress said. Discussing her relationship with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, Vidya Balan shared, "Siddharth and I discuss everything, if someone feels bad or gets angry, or if there's love, we express it honestly to each other, which is very important. Sharing everything is crucial for a couple. And spending a lot of time together, especially enjoying biryani together, is very important."

Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur got married in Mumbai on December 14, 2012, following a few years of courtship. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' directed by award-winning ad filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta, marks her feature debut and is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 19, 2024.

The trailer, released earlier this month, offers a glimpse into the complexities of modern relationships, inviting audiences of all ages to embark on a journey filled with laughter, tears, and love. Also starring Illeana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy, the film boasts a stellar cast that is likely to captivate viewers.