Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi starrer Do Aur Do Pyaar trailer to be out

MUMBAI: The makers of the much-anticipated movie ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ starring Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi are all set to unveil the official trailer.

On Instagram, Vidya Balan treated fans to a new poster along with a trailer announcement.



Vidya, Sendhil Ramamurthy, lleana D’Cruz and Pratik Gandhi are seen lying on a bed.

In the poster, Sendhil Ramamurthy can be seen giving a hug to Vidya while lleana hugs Pratik Gandhi.



Sharing the poster, she wrote, “Tomorrow’s forecast: Romance will bloom and pyaar will cause confusion! #DoAurDoPyaar Trailer Out Tomorrow. Releasing in cinemas on 19th April 2024.”



The trailer will be out on April 6.



‘Do Aur Do Pyaar,’ is directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta. It also stars Ileana D’Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.



The makers recently dropped the film’s teaser. The video provides a peek into the dynamics of modern-day relationships with a perfect blend of romance, humour, and relatable storytelling.



The teaser starts with a married couple, played by Vidya and Pratik, sharing a meal on their couch. When Pratik offers Vidya his ice cream, she declines, mentioning she’s vegan. He then points out that her facewash contains milk.



The video also features affectionate moments between another couple, played by Illeana and Sendhil.



All four characters are seen attempting to rekindle the passion and excitement in their relationships. They go on movie dates and trips, striving to bring back marital happiness.

The film is presented by Applause Entertainment, an Ellipsis Entertainment production.

Mark your calendars as ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ gears up to hit the screens on April 19.