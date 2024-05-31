Vidya Balan describes her tryst with reels on social media: 'I am just having fun'

MUMBAI: Acclaimed actress Vidya Balan has become a social media sensation thanks to her engaging "reels" on the platform, which she says she started making about two years ago and is having fun making them.

Talking about her tryst with making reels on social media and going viral with them, Vidya told IANS: "It has been about two years, and I was shooting in London for ‘Neeyat', and I had a lot of time, and that’s why one day, I just decided that my manager had been telling me, 'Why don't we do reels'.”

After her first reel video went viral and received love from her fans, Vidya found herself hooked. An avid social media user, she consistently entertains her followers with her clips.

“I would do one reel in one or two months, and then she said we have the time to shoot a reel, and I was just having fun. After it went viral, I realised that I did what I enjoy, and people are also enjoying it. So, I started doing it regularly. I am just having fun, honestly,” said the actress, who boasts a following of over 9.4 million on Instagram.

Vidya was last seen on screen in the romantic comedy 'Do Aur Do Pyaar', directed by Shirsha Guha. It also stars Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

Vidya is reportedly set to return as the iconic Manjulika in the upcoming 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', which stars Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 1', released in 2007, was directed by Priyadarshan and also starred Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, and Vikram Gokhale.

The film was made on a small budget of Rs 32 crore, reportedly, but turned out to be the eighth-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2007, as it raked in Rs 82.837 crore worldwide, reportedly.

The second instalment, released in 2022, had a fresh star cast, with Kartik Aaryan in the title role. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film also stars Tabu, Kiara Advani, and Rajpal Yadav.