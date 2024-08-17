VidaaMuyarchi to be wrapped up after song shoot

CHENNAI: VidaaMuyarchi team on Friday released actor Nikhil’s poster from the movie. With this, the team has released all major characters from the film. While Thunivu had released character posters at one-go, the team of VidaaMuyarchi released it in regular intervals. Since Thunivu, Ajith has made it a point to put his co-actors in the limelight. “This time they released it every week as the team thought it would be good for the film as well as for the actors, who could plan their lineups post VidaaMuyarchi,” a tinseltown source told DT Next.

On the shooting front, the team had filmed an intense fight portion. “There is a song that is left to be shot and with that VidaaMuyarchi will be wrapped up,” added another source.

A first for Ajith after 26 years

After a point in time, Ajith worked in only one film at a time. For the first time after 1998, for Kadhal Mannan and Aval Varuvala, Ajith has been shooting simultaneously for two films. For the last few days, Ajith has been working for 21 hours a day between VidaaMuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly. “VidaaMuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly weren’t supposed to clash as per his call-sheet. However, due to unavoidable circumstances, they have clashed and the shoot of both these films are taking place in Hyderabad. Ajith shoots for VidaaMuyarchi in the morning and Good Bad Ugly at night so that he keeps his commitment intact,” added another source.