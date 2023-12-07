Vicky proposed to Katrina just a day before their lavish wedding

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his recently released film ‘Sam Bahadur’, graced the latest episode of the streaming chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ with actress Kiara Advani. During the episode, Vicky revealed that he proposed to his wife, actress Katrina Kaif just a day before their wedding.

Show host Karan Johar nudged Vicky to speak on the proposal, the actor blushed and revealed how their busy schedules became a roadblock for him to plan an elaborate proposal for Katrina.

Vicky shared that he finally managed to propose to her by going down on his knees a night before their wedding in their hotel before their friends and families arrived.

He said: “It was very last minute. I had been warned by everybody that if you don’t propose, it’s something you’ll have to be prepared for for the rest of your life that you got to hear about it. I did that one day before the wedding. It was dinner, just before any of the friends and families could come.”

The ‘Uri’ actor also said that he met Katrina’s siblings and mother for the first time just a week before the wedding when they flew down to Mumbai as they couldn’t meet earlier due to the pandemic.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in an intimate but lavish ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan on December 9, 2021.