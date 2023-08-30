Vicky Kaushal unveils first song ‘Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja’

MUMBAI: Actor Vicky Kaushal on Wednesday unveiled the first track ‘Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja’ from his upcoming entertainer film ‘The Great Indian Family’. Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared a glimpse of the song which he captioned, “BHAJAN KUMAR at your dwaar!!! Dekhiye #KanhaiyaTwitterPeAaja on the YouTube channel of @yrf !!! #TheGreatIndianFamily releasing in Cinemas on 22nd Sept.”

Vicky plays the role of a local singing star by the name of Bhajan Kumar in the film. Sung by Nakash Aziz, the song is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Pritam.



Talking about his character Bhajan Kumar in the film, Vicky shared, “I play a singing star named Bhajan Kumar in our quirky family entertainer The Great Indian Family and we decided to have some fun before we actually revealed the fact that I was playing this character in the film!” The song was unveiled at a grand event in Mumbai where the ‘Raazi’ actor also performed on stage in front of the paparazzi.





He was seen donning an orange kurta and greeted the paps with a warm heart. He added, “As an actor, I love to bring smiles to the faces of people and I hope I was able to achieve it. So, now the cat’s out of the bag! I hope people love my new avatar in TGIF. I’m eager to see how Bhajan Kumar is received by audiences. I know I have poured my heart into bringing him to life on the big screen.”

Helmed by director Vijay Krishna Acharya the film is all set to hit the theatres on September 22. The film is set in the heartland of India and will revolve around the madness that ensues within Vicky’s family due to some sudden developments that are beyond anyone’s control! Director Vijay Krishna Acharya has previously helmed films like ‘Tashan’, ‘Dhoom 3’ and ‘Thugs of Hindostan’. Meanwhile, Vicky was recently seen in the family entertainer film ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ opposite Sara Ali Khan.

Helmed by Laxman Utekar the film received a lot of appreciation from the audience and was declared a box-office hit. He will also be seen in director Meghna Gulzar’s next ‘Sam Bahadur’ which showcases story of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and in director Anand Tiwari’s upcoming untitled film opposite actor Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 23, 2024.



