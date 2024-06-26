Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk's 'Bad Newz' trailer to be out on this date

MUMBAI: After teasing fans with a quirky video, actor Vicky Kaushal finally announced the trailer release date of the romantic comedy-drama 'Bad Newz' on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram, Vicky treated fans with new character posters of himself, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Meet the trio-uble makers bringing the #BadNewz this season! Akhil Chadha...sab toh vadda! Saloni, who is ready to take the test!? Gurbir paaji - rola pai gaya ji! TRAILER OUT THIS FRIDAY! In cinemas 19th July."

The trailer will be out on this Friday (June 28). Keeping fans on their toes, Vicky on Monday shared a hilarious video of himself teasing fans with an update about the trailer. Following a popular Instagram trend of continuing an old existing video, he added his twist to it. The video opens with a first clip showing a chair being busted in the air and the man sitting on it flying in the air as a result of the blast.



Then, Vicky can be seen falling on his couch from somewhere in the air, making an illusion of continuation. He was heard saying in the video, "Ek good news hai. Bad Newz trailer jaldi aa raha hai." Sharing the video, he wrote, "Taiyaar ho jaao, Trailer aa raha hai apna!!! #BadNewz." The film announcement was made in March this year. Vicky delighted fans with a major surprise after he shared a series of posters also starring Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk.

Sharing the news, Vicky on his Instagram wrote, "Bringing in the only good news this Monday...and it's #BadNewz! Expect the unexpected filled with masti, mazaa aur bohot saara confusion! In cinemas on 19th July 2024!" Previously titled 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam', 'Bad Newz' marks the first collaboration between Vicky, Triptii, and Ammy. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film also stars Neha Dhupia.

It was in July 2023 when the stars wrapped the film's shoot. The film is all set to release in theatres on July 19. Apart from this, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in 'Sam Bahadur'. The actor will be next seen sharing screen space with Rashmika Mandanna in 'Chhava'.

Vicky plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and Rashmika takes on the role of his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale, in the film.