Vicky Kaushal says he gets a kick out of playing a real hero on screen

NEW DELHI: Be it ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, ‘Raazi’, ‘Sardar Udham’ or his latest release ‘Sam Bahadur’, something happens to Vicky Kaushal as he ends up upping his own success game when he dons the uniform on screen.

The star says it comes from a point where there is genuine regard for the Indian Army and that he gets a kick out of playing a real hero.

What happens to him as he stuns every time when he dons the uniform for a performance onscreen?

Vicky told IANS: “I think it comes from a point where there is genuine regard for the Indian Army and also inherently I get kicked about playing a real hero. I find that great.”

“Whenever I get to interact with real army personnel, I am just speechless and inspired by them that whenever I get an opportunity to play them there is this subconscious sense of that isme jaan phookni hai… I can't take this lightly and out do myself.”

“That plays subconsciously so much that it shows in my work. We put in work and effort in all our films and that sense of responsibility just brings out something out of me.”

Asked if he agrees that there is something special about the uniform, the national crush said: “Of course.”

Vicky’s latest release is ‘Sam Bahadur’, a biographical war drama film based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw.It is directed by Meghna Gulzar . Set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw led the Indian Army from the front leading to Bangladesh's liberation.

Talking about playing Manekshaw in the film, Vicky agrees that there was something unique about his aura.

He said: “His aura was not limited to the uniform. It was not like when he would wear his uniform he would have this aura and when he’s not with this aura. He just had this aura and flamboyance spirit that heart which would cut across a room full of people irrespective of whether he is in a uniform or not to crack that … spirit was the focus was on that a lot more than just his body language.”

Did he take back some learning from Manekshaw?

The 35-year-old star said: “What happens to me after the process of filming is that the body language rubbing off takes time the way he sat, became my normal way of sitting, the way he stood up became my normal posture and that took time to come off because I was doing that for seven months…and literally shooting for 12 hours becoming that man… You just go home to sleep…. That takes time to go off.”

The National Award-winner feels lucky to have lived Manekshaw’s life through the film.

“But apart from that I felt for the first time that in my personal life I would get into a situation and I would like ‘what would Sam sir do’. I feel blessed to try and live his life and understand his way to look at life because I can think like that,” added the actor.