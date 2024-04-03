Vicky Kaushal remembers Sam Manekshaw on 110th birth anniversary

MUMBAI: On the 110th birth anniversary of Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw, also known as Sam Bahadur, actor Vicky Kaushal paid tributes to the legend.

Taking to Instagram stories, Vicky shared a portrait of Sam Bahadur along with a message.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Remembering the legend on his 110th birth anniversary. Sam Bahadur."

Manekshaw was born on April 3, 1914, in Amritsar and he died of pneumonia at the Military Hospital in Wellington, Tamil Nadu, on June 27, 2008, at the age of 94.

Vicky played Manekshaw in his biopic 'Sam Bahadur.'

'Sam Bahadur' is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. His career in the army spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal. Manekshaw, fondly called 'Sam Bahadur,' led the Indian Army to victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which resulted in the creation of Bangladesh.

In his military career, Manekshaw also played a crucial role in the Indo-Pak War of 1947 and the liberation of Hyderabad in 1948.

'Sam Bahadur' marked Vicky's second collaboration with Meghna Gulzar after 'Raazi'.

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Vicky will be seen in upcoming movie 'Bad Newz,' also starring Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film also stars Neha Dhupia.

The film is all set to release in theatres on July 19.