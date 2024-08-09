Vicky Kaushal gives a shout out for brother Sunny Kaushal's film 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba'

MUMBAI: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal-starrer 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' kept Vicky Kaushal on the edge of his seat.

Vicky, who attended the screening of his brother Sunny's latest release on Thursday night, took to Instagram and showered love on the film as he described it as a "mazedar watch."

"Taking the twists, turns, romance and romaanch notches up from the first part... whatey mazzedaar watch. Don't miss it! Congrats team," he wrote.

Sunny re-shared Vicky's post and thanked his brother by posing a couple of red heart emojis.

'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' is a sequel to 'Haseen Dilruba', which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix in July 2021.

It gathered positive reviews from the audience and starred Vikrant, Taapsee Pannu, and actor Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles.

Recently, the team came to Delhi to promote their film. While speaking to the media, Taapsee said, "The most difficult aspect was to fulfill the expectations of the audience. Apart from that, performance-wise, it was not that challenging, as after doing the first part, I knew what the audience liked about the character and what not. So, this time I got a chance for the correction. I approached Part Two ('Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba') with more confidence than I did with Part One (Haseen Dillruba). I hope the audience feels the same way. This time the character is darker, and edgier and the stakes are high."

Vikrant Massey, who played Rishu in 'Haseen Dillruba', talked about reprising his role and what the audience can expect from his character this time.

"The audience can expect me to handle, ek haath hai mera," he laughed and added, "I won't open up much about my character as I want the audience to experience it. But as Taapsee said it is more edgier, crazy, darker, and entertaining."

On why he decided to do the film, Sunny replied jokingly, "Rani ka aashiq banne ko mil raha tha", adding, "You just watch the film and you will know why I did it."He continued, "I never imagined and thought about such a character."

The sequel is directed by Jayprad Desai.