Vicky Kaushal flaunts new hairstyle, fans say 'Was dying to see you back like this'

MUMBAI: Actor Vicky Kaushal has finally cut his long hair and beard, which he had been sporting for his upcoming film 'Chhava.'

Vicky, on Monday, took to his Instagram account to drop pictures of his new haircut.

The 'Sam Bahadur' actor looked dashing with his slightly shaved hairstyle, showing off his good looks.

Wearing sunglasses, Vicky posed for the pictures, flaunting his new hairstyle. In the caption, he tagged celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim.

Soon after the actor shared the pictures, fans chimed in the comment in section.

One user wrote, "Was dying too see you back like this."

Another user commented, "Gangster look is back."

"Thank god for this haircut," wrote a third user.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in 'Sam Bahadur'. The actor will be next seen sharing screen space with Rashmika Mandanna in 'Chhava'. Vicky plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and Rashmika takes on the role of his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale, in the film.

In the coming months, he will also be seen with Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri in 'Bad Newz'.