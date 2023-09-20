Vicky Kaushal expresses his love for family films 'Hum Saath Saath Hai', 'K3G'

MUMBAI: Actor Vicky Kaushal, who is gearing up for the release of his family entertainer 'The Great Indian Family', recalled how films like 'Hum Saath Saath Hai' and 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' brought families across India together to the theatres.

"I have always been a big fan of family entertainers. If I jog my memory, Films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath - Saath Hain, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Swarg, etc. are etched in my mind with such fond memories.

I used to watch these beautiful films with my parents and I simply loved the time we as a family have had viewing some of these classics," he said.

Vicky added,"There is a reason why these films became huge talking points. They were rooted in India and its culture and they celebrated the special bond of every Indian family.

So, when I got TGIF, I jumped at it as it immediately appealed to my memories of watching such films. It is a special film with its heart in the right place and I hope you all enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed making it.”

Vicky's 'The Great Indian Family' will hit the theatres this Friday. The film is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.