Begin typing your search...

Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri's 'Bad Newz' collects Rs 8.62 crore on day one

Dharma Production, the banner owned by Johar, shared the film's day one numbers on its social media handles.

ByPTIPTI|20 July 2024 8:42 AM GMT
Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimris Bad Newz collects Rs 8.62 crore on day one
X
Poster of Bad Newz (Photo/X)

MUMBAI: Comedy film "Bad Newz", starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, earned Rs 8.62 crore at the domestic box office on its opening day, the makers announced on Saturday.

The film, which made its debut in theatres countrywide on Friday, is directed by Anand Tiwari, best known for his 2018 directorial debut movie "Love Per Square Foot".

It is produced by Amritpal Singh Bindra, Apoorva Mehta and Karan Johar.

Dharma Production, the banner owned by Johar, shared the film's day one numbers on its social media handles.

"Congra-kalesh-tions! Pehele din pe hi #BadNewz ne sabka dil jeet liya!" the studio posted alongside a poster, stating that the film earned Rs 8.62 crore in net box office collection.

"Bad Newz" is described as a "rare comedy film inspired by true events" about heteropaternal superfecundation, a reproductive process in which twin children have the same mother, but different biological fathers.

The film also features actor Neha Dhupia in a pivotal role.

Bad Newz movieVicky Kaushal comedy filmdomestic box officeAnand Tiwari directorAmritpal
PTI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    sidekick