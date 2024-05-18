VFX works of Vijay-starrer G.O.AT completed, says Venkat Prabhu

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu treated fans with an important update from The Greatest Of All Time on Saturday. Headlined by Vijay, the team has completed the VFX works.

Taking to his X account, the filmmaker shared a picture of Vijay and revealed that the VFX work is successfully completed and he is waiting for the output. Lola Visual Effects, who worked on various Marvel films and also Games of Thrones, handled the VFX for The G.O.A.T.

Apart from Vijay, the film also stars Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mic Mohan, Jayaram, Premgi, Laila, Sneha, Vaibhav, Ajmal and Yogi Babu. Produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh, and Kalpathi S Suresh, under the banner AGS Entertainment, the film marks Vijay’s second collaboration with the production house after 'Bigil' and his first with filmmaker Venkat Prabhu.



De-aging technology is used as Vijay will be portraying both younger and older looks. Trisha will be doing a cameo.

Last month, the team unveiled the first single from The G.O.A.T, Whistle Podu. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing music for the film. He is collaborating with Vijay for the second time, after Pudhiya Geethai (2003).

Siddhartha Nuni is handling the camera and Venkat Raajen is looking after the cuts.

The Greatest Of All Time will hit the screens on September 7, aiming for Vinayagar Chathurthi weekend.