Vetri’s Pagalariyaan to release on May 24

CHENNAI: Written and directed by Murugan, Pagalariyaan stars Vetri, Akshaya Kandamuthan and the director himself in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on May 24, along with Hiphop Adhi’s PT Sir. Billed to be a suspense-thriller, the trailer of the movie released a couple of days ago.

Latha Murugan is bankrolling the film, under the banner Rishikesh Entertainments. Vivek Saro is composing music for Pagalariyaan, while the camera is handled by Abilash PMY. Guru Pradeep is the editor. The film also stars Chaplin Balu and Sai Dheena in pivotal roles.

Vetri, who is known for his performance in 8 Thottakkal, Vanam, Bumper and Jiivi, has Iravu with Jagadeesan Subu in the pipeline.