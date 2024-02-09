Veppam Kulir Mazhai has strong emotional connect: Pascal Vedamuthu

CHENNAI: Pascal Vedamuthu, who has previously assisted web series Suzhal and director Bramma in Kuttram Kadithal among others is excited about his first film titled Veppam Kulir Mazhai. “I chose the title because rain clouds are formed due to the condensation hot and cold air. Similarly, the film talks about a couple conceiving a baby. The story is dealt with humour that takes place in a village. It will also have an emotional connect, which I believe is necessary as it will stay in the audience’s mind for a long time,” said Pascal.

The cast includes MS Bhaskar, Dhirav, Ismath Banu, Rama, Master Karthikeyan, Dev Habibullah, and Vijayalakshmi among others. “Dhirav initially liked the story and came on board as producer. However, I asked if he could play the lead as well. MS Bhaskar plays the role of Thiriyaiyah, who is the town’s talebearer. There are other characters in the story, who acts according to the circumstances thrown at them. The film was shot in my native town of Maaviduthukotai in Sivagangai district,” he remarked.

Dhirav

Pascal added that the entire shoot of the film was completed in 22 days. “We had workshops prior to the shoot. This helped in actors getting into the skin of their characters and improvise on the sets as well,” he stated.

