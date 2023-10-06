Venkatesh Daggubati rocks out a fiercely intense look in 'Saindhav' new poster

HYDERABAD: Actor Venkatesh Daggubati is rocking it out with a fiercely intense look in the latest poster for his upcoming crime-drama-action film ‘Saindhav’.



In the poster, the 62-year-old, 'Srinivasa Kalyanam' actor was just looking straight up menacing, as if he only means business now and nothing can really stand in his way.

Wearing a dusty black shirt, dusty blue jeans with ruffled hair and holding a gun with a Molathadu on his wrist, the actor is seen sitting amid a bunch of ropes and items that look like wooden logs in the back. Here, Venkatesh looks like he is out for straight up murder and this look only shows this.

Much like it was for ‘Jailer’ before, the look here is very simple but it is just the straight up furious look in his eyes that compliment this intensity.

While the poster is very high quality indicating a very big production, things look surprisingly rooted and even a bit rustic.

There is no glamour here or anything that represents any kind of attempt to make things bigger than what they should be. It is simple enough and yet has a very natural aesthetic of being very big which makes it both cinematic and yet real enough to believe.

The ‘Dharma Chakramy’ alum unveiled the new poster on his Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), and announced the film’s release date, simply captioning the posts: “#SaindhavOnJAN13th.”

The movie is assumed to have a neo-noir tone and will be directed by Sailesh Kolanu, produced by Venkat Boyanapalli.

Apart from Venkatesh, the ‘Saindhav’ will also star Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, Andrea Jeremiah, Sara, and Jayaprakash.

Venkatesh is also coming up with the second season of his high-octane action thriller series ‘ ’, which is an adaptation of American series, ‘Ray Donovan’.