Venkatesh Daggubati aces airport look with checkered shirt and denims

MUMBAI: Telugu star Venkatesh Daggubati was spotted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Sunday.

The actor was seen arriving at the airport dressed in a black T-shirt, paired with a checkered shirt and denim jeans. He completed his look with Wayfarer sunglasses and white sneakers.

Venkatesh posed for the paparazzi stationed at the venue and briefly interacted with them prior to entering the airport terminal.

He is one of the biggest stars of the Telugu film industry and has a prolific career spanning 38 years. He is known for portraying a variety of challenging characters

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the film ‘Saindhav’, which collected Rs 25 crore at the box office. The film also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Arya, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, Andrea Jeremiah, and Baby Sara.

The Telugu star is reportedly working with director Anil Ravipudi on his upcoming film. The film is a crime thriller and will see Venkatesh in the role of an ex-cop. The film sees him caught in a spiral as he sinks into the abyss because of his ex-girlfriends and an amiable wife.