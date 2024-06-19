Vemal-starrer Sir is an intense rural drama

CHENNAI: Written and directed by Bose Venkat of Kanni Maadam fame, Sir is presented by filmmaker Vetri Maaran, under the banner Grass Root Film Company. The teaser of the film was unveiled on Wednesday.

The film stars Vemal, Chaya Devi Kannan, Siraj S and Saravanan, among others. Vemal plays the role of a teacher, after Vaagai Soodava. The teaser was released by actor Karthi and filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj on social media. The 73-second video features how a teacher is trying to save a school in a village, against the wish of many villagers.

Siraj S is backing the film, under the banner SSS Pictures. Siddhu Kumar is composing the music for this rural drama, while Iniyan J Harish is handling the camera. Sreejith Sarang is the editor.

Sir is expected to release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.